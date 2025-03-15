General Authority For Antiquities Calls On Interpol To Stop Auction Of Yemeni Antiquities

The General Authority for Antiquities and Museums has called on international organizations and Interpol to intervene to stop the sale of Yemeni antiquities listed on the LiveAuctioneers platform, which are expected to be auctioned this month.

In a statement, the Authority indicated that its tracking and monitoring team had discovered these artifacts being offered for sale, considering it as a violation of Yemen’s rich cultural heritage.

The Authority urged these organizations and bodies to assume their moral and legal responsibilities and cooperate in efforts to protect Yemeni heritage, as it is part of the world’s cultural heritage, and to halt these crimes that do not have a statute of limitations.

The Authority also called on anyone possessing information on looted artifacts or sites to step forward and contact them via email at [email protected]