The Saudi army committed a new crime yesterday, Friday, following renewed shelling of border areas in Sa’ada Governorate, posing a new threat to calm and peace efforts.

Local sources in Sa’ada Governorate reported that a boy was killed by shrapnel from Saudi artillery shelling targeting Ghafra in the Dhaher District.

They explained that the victim sustained a severe shrapnel injury, leading to his immediate death.

With this crime and the previous daily crimes committed by the Saudi army against residents of the border areas, the Saudi regime threatens calm and peace efforts and is escalating in response to American and British demands.

The border areas in Sa’ada are subjected to daily shelling with various types of medium and heavy weapons, resulting in the continued loss of civilian lives. Meanwhile, the Saudi army continues its crimes against African migrants, despite international reports condemning it for committing horrific massacres against them, using brutal torture and other cruel methods.

International inaction and complicity regarding these crimes only encourages the Saudi criminal army to commit more, underscoring the need for deterrence to protect civilians and innocents.