Health Ministry: 18 Civilians Killed and Injured in Initial Toll of U.S.-UK Airstrikes on Sanaa

The Ministry of Health and Environment announced that 18 civilians were killed and injured as a result of U.S.-UK airstrikes on civilian sites in the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, on Saturday evening.

According to the ministry’s statement , the initial toll includes nine civilians killed and nine others wounded, most of them in critical condition.

The ministry condemned the targeting of civilians and civilian infrastructure, describing it as a full-fledged war crime and a blatant violation of international laws and conventions.