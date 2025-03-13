Dozens Of Settlers Desecrate Al-Aqsa Mosque

Dozens of Zionist settlers desecrated the courtyards of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem on Thursday, under the protection of the Israeli occupation police, coinciding with the so-called Jewish “Purim” holiday.

Eyewitnesses told the Palestinian News Agency (WAFA) that dozens of settlers stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque in groups, conducted provocative tours of its courtyards, and performed Talmudic rituals under the protection of occupation forces.

The biblical “Purim” holiday begins today, Thursday, and continues until Sunday, March 16.

The Waqf Department stated that dozens of settlers stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque under the protection of Israeli occupation police. They conducted provocative tours of its courtyards, received explanations about the alleged “Temple,” and performed religious rituals in front of the Dome of the Rock, before withdrawing from the courtyards through the Chain Gate.

The so-called “Temple” organizations and settler groups exploit Jewish holidays to intensify their incursions into Al-Aqsa Mosque and perform Talmudic rituals, in flagrant and repeated violations of the sanctity of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

In conjunction with the settler incursions, the enemy forces impose strict measures on the entry of worshippers into Al-Aqsa Mosque and intensify their military measures at its gates. They also continue their policy of excluding worshippers, both male and female, and prominent figures in Jerusalem and the 1948 territories from Al-Aqsa Mosque, with the aim of emptying it.

Settler incursions into Al-Aqsa have not ceased since the beginning of Ramadan, with the enemy police setting the hours between 7 and 11 a.m. for these incursions.

The invading settlers are keen to perform the ritual of prostration (the epic prostration) in Al-Aqsa Mosque daily. They also continue to perform Talmudic rituals and public group prayers in the courtyards of the Haram and at the gates of Al-Aqsa.