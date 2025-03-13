Zionist enemy arrests at least 25 Palestinians from West Bank, including woman

Since yesterday evening until Thursday morning, Zionist enemy forces arrested at least 25 Palestinian citizens from the West Bank governorates, including a woman and former prisoners.

The Commission of Prisoners’ Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club stated in a statement that the enemy forces are continuing their arrest and field investigation campaigns in the West Bank at an escalating pace, in light of the enemy’s aggression against the Palestinian people.

This is particularly true in Jenin and its refugee camp, where the number of arrests has reached 450, while in Tulkarm and its refugee camps, the number has reached 215. This includes those arrested and subsequently released.

The pace of arrests has also recently escalated in the Hebron Governorate, primarily targeting former prisoners who were arrested after October 7 and released, only to be re-arrested by the enemy.