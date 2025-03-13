Hamas: Gaza will lose number of food commodities in coming days due to blockade

Abdul Latif al-Qanou’, spokesman for the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas, revealed on Thursday that the coming days will witness a shortage of a number of basic materials and food commodities in the Gaza Strip, increasing the suffering of the population and exacerbating their crisis.

In a press statement, al-Qanou’ said that the residents of the Gaza Strip have been suffering under a tight blockade for the second week, and the enemy is preventing the entry of food, medicine, fuel, and essential supplies to the population in a new starvation crime.

He added, “Unless the international community assumes its responsibilities towards the Gaza Strip, its residents will suffer famine again during the holy month of Ramadan.”