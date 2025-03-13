Hamas: Salfit operation new message in response to enemy crimes

The Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) blessed the shooting attack that took place near Salfit in the West Bank last night, stressing that it is a new message written by the Palestinian people and their resistance in the context of the ongoing response to the Zionist enemy’s crimes.

Hamas said in a press statement that the operation confirms that the resistance will not cease as long as the enemy and its crimes persist.

Hamas called for further painful operations against the enemy, to confuse its calculations, and to unify ranks to escalate and sustain the resistance until the enemy and its aggression are defeated.

For its part, the Palestinian Freedom Movement praised the shooting attack that took place near Salfit, stressing that it is a natural response to the enemy’s ongoing crimes against the Palestinian people.