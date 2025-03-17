Palestinian Man Killed In A Zionist Drone Strike In Central Gaza

A Palestinian man was killed early this morning in an Israeli drone strike that targeted a gathering of civilians in the village of Juhor ad-Dik, located in the central Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian news agency “Safa” reported that the elderly man, Fayez al-Taweel (62 years old), was killed after being targeted by an Israeli drone strike in the town of Juhor ad-Dik.

Early this morning, occupation tanks fired intense fire along the Salah al-Din “Philadelphia” axis towards the southern areas of Rafah, and towards the eastern areas of the town of Abasan al-Kabira and Abasan al-Jadida east of Khan Younis.

The occupation forces continue to violate the ceasefire agreement that has been in effect in the Gaza Strip since January 19 of this year.

On Saturday, the occupation army committed a horrific crime in the town of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, resulting in the martyrdom of nine citizens, including a number of photographers and humanitarian and relief workers who were documenting the activities of a relief organization in the area.