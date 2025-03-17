President Al-Mashat extends gratitude to Yemeni People for their massive million-man march in rejection of American Aggression

His Excellency Field Marshal Mahdi Al-Mashat, President of the Supreme Political Council, expressed profound gratitude to the people of Yemen for their awe-inspiring million-man march, which filled Sabaeen Square in the capital, Sana’a, and various provinces across the Republic, in response to the call of the Leader, Sayyid Abdul Malik Badruddin Al-Houthi.

In a statement to the Yemeni News Agency (Saba), President Al-Mashat conveyed his pride and admiration for the legendary resilience of the Yemeni people, who, through their massive turnout today, demonstrated their condemnation and rejection of American arrogance, aggression, and terrorism.

He praised the steadfastness of the Yemeni people, their unwavering support for the Palestinian cause, and their continued backing of Gaza in the face of global hegemony and arrogance represented by America and Israel.

President Al-Mashat stated, “The resilience of our Yemeni people has played a significant role in thwarting all hostile schemes and has been instrumental in the freedom, independence, and honorable stances we witness today, which reflect the faith-based identity of the Yemeni people in supporting the Palestinian cause.”