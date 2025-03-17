35 massive rallies under title “Steadfast with Gaza … We face US

Sa’ada province witnessed on Monday a massive rally in 35 squares under the title “Steadfast with Gaza.. We face US escalation with escalation.”

Participants in the rallies, which took place in the Mawlid al-Nabawi square in the center of the province, the Martyr al-Qaeda square in Khulan Amer, and the squares of Aro, Jama’a Bani Bahr, Dhuwaib in Haydan, Shaara, Hegla, Bani Sayyah and Binalqam in Razah, Rabu’a al-Haddad, Jawi city, Bani Abbad and Wald Omar in Majz, Al-Jarsha in Ghamr, Qatabir district center, Al-Jafra Andala, Al-Sahlain and Al-Hajar in Al-Salem, Al-Khamis and Al-Muqnaa in Manbah, Shada Square, Kataf district center, Amlah, Al-Aqiq, Yasnum in Baqim, Al-Rahmanan and Baqama in Ghamr, Ghafra, Wadi Leh, Bani Saad, Walba, Bani Dahl, Qais, Al-Awsha in Al-Zahir district, and Mazab in Safra chanted slogans of innocence and condemnation of US arrogance.

They condemned the brutal crimes committed by the US aggression in a number of provinces. They emphasized that they reveal the truth about America’s criminal nature and its brutal and aggressive regime.

The massive rallies’ statement emphasized the firm position of standing with our brothers in Gaza in the face of all the dangers that target them.

It expressed pride in the decision of the leader who announced a four-day deadline to lift the siege of Gaza and then impose a blockade on the ships of the Zionist enemy entity. It emphasized the readiness to face all the tyrants of the earth in order to stand firm on our faithful position.

The statement reiterated the firm position that does not accept retreat or submission, and is based on the principle of faith, humanity, morality and values to stand with the brothers in Gaza to face all the dangers that target them, the latest of which is the plan that aims to kill them with hunger and thirst.

It stressed that the Yemenis will not accept that God will write them as part of a nation that is “like the scattering of a torrent” that left its brothers to die of hunger and thirst at the hands of its enemy in the middle of its midst, while they are around them watching without moving a finger.

The statement also announced “comprehensive action to confront the aggression and US escalation by military escalation, mobilization, economic boycott of the enemies, spending for the sake of God, protecting the internal front, and moving in various fields, specialties and fronts until God writes the promised victory.