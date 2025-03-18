Gaza Government Media: Entire Families Wiped Out in 5 Hours Of Bombing

The Government Media Office in Gaza confirmed on Tuesday that the Zionist enemy is violating the ceasefire agreement and continuing its genocide against civilians, with more than 322 martyrs and missing persons so far, and dozens of injuries within five hours in the Gaza Strip.

The government media described what happened as a blatant violation of all international and humanitarian conventions, as the “Israeli” enemy continues its massacres as part of the ongoing genocide against our Palestinian people, disregarding the ceasefire agreement.

The media office announced more than 412 martyrs and missing persons so far, and dozens of injuries within five hours in the Gaza Strip, including entire families. Some of these martyrs have reached hospitals, while a large number of martyrs have been unable to reach hospitals due to the difficult humanitarian situation on the ground and the paralysis of the transportation sector due to the lack of fuel in all governorates of the Gaza Strip.

Most of these martyrs and missing persons are women, children, and the elderly, in crimes of genocide targeting the Palestinian people, land, and history.