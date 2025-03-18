Sana’a Parliament warns of US-Zionist escalation in Yemen, Gaza

The Parliament on Tuesday renewed its warning of the dimensions and dangers of the US-Zionist escalation against Yemen and the Gaza Strip, considering the systematic targeting of the Yemeni and Palestinian peoples a threat to the security and stability of the region and world peace.

In a statement, the Parliament stated that the continued targeting of civilians constitutes full-fledged war crimes and a flagrant violation of international and humanitarian law. It emphasized that escalation will be met with escalation and will have catastrophic consequences and increase the suffering of the residents of the Gaza Strip.

The Parliament indicated that Trump’s threats to turn Gaza and Yemen into hell will not deter the Yemeni people from continuing to fulfill their religious, moral, and humanitarian duty to support and stand with their brothers in the Gaza Strip, in light of the genocidal war and systematic targeting of all aspects of life they are currently experiencing.

The lawmakers stated that the simultaneous escalation against Yemen and Gaza had been planned and prepared, starting with the Israeli enemy’s refusal, with American support, to complete the implementation of the ceasefire agreement and allow aid into Gaza.

The Parliament called on everyone to strengthen their steadfastness and resilience in the face of American aggression, commending the honorable turnout of millions of Yemenis in Al-Sabeen Square in the capital, Sana’a, and various squares in the governorates in response to the call of the leader of the revolution, Sayyid Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, to commemorate the Battle of Badr as a great jihadi day, drawing lessons from which to continue the jihadi role in the nation’s fateful battle against its enemies.

The MPs noted that the renewed Zionist-American attacks are a criminal and terrorist act, a blatant violation of the sovereignty of the Republic of Yemen, a transgression of international and humanitarian law, and a dangerous escalation that threatens the security of the region and the world.

The Parliament emphasized that the American aggression will only strengthen the Yemeni people’s resilience and determination, and that confronting the escalation will deter the Zionist enemy and put an end to its continued targeting of the region’s security and stability in the future.

The Parliament reiterated Yemen’s right to defend its capabilities, sovereignty, and the nation’s causes, and to put an end to the Zionist-American criminality and arrogance against the people of the nation.

The Parliament expressed its regret for the Arab and Islamic stance of watching the horrific massacres committed by the Israeli enemy in the Gaza Strip, which have claimed the lives of hundreds of civilians, most of them children and women, during the first hours of the resumption of the aggression.

The Parliament called on Arab, Islamic, and international parliaments, as well as the countries and free people of the world, to sense their legal, moral, and humanitarian responsibility for the horrific massacres perpetrated by the Zionist-American enemy in Palestine and Yemen, and for its efforts to fuel conflicts and wars in the region and the world. It called for the condemnation and rejection of these blatant crimes and violations.

It also called for the condemnation of the policy of double standards and turning a blind eye pursued by the international community regarding the violations, war crimes, and systematic targeting of public life suffered by the people of the Arab and Islamic nations in Yemen and Palestine.

The MPs praised the honorable and denouncing positions taken against the suffering of Yemen and Palestine, particularly those of the Sultanate of Oman and Venezuela.