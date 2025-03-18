Series Of US Aggressive Airstrikes Hit Sana’a, Hodeidah

The US enemy warplanes continue conduct aggressive airstrikes targeting several areas in in the capital Sana’a and Hodeidah province, western Yemen.

In Hodeidah, The US fighter jets launched 12 airstrikes on the Al-Habashi Iron Factory in Al-Salif district, completely destroying it, sources said.

The sources added that US aircraft also targeted the Al-Araj area in the Bajel district with an airstrike.

In the capital, Sana’a, the aggression warplanes targeted an open area near Al-Sitteen Street in Al-Thawra district.

According to the sources, the aggression targeted the Jabal Sarf area in the Bani Hushaysh district with an airstrike.