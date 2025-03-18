Death Toll From Aggression On Gaza Rose To 412 Martyrs

Medical sources announced on Tuesday that the death toll from Israeli enemy forces’ bombing of various areas of the Gaza Strip has risen to 412.

The medical sources explained that 412 martyrs, most of them children and women, have arrived at hospitals in the Gaza Strip since dawn on Tuesday, while 562 citizens were injured as a result of a series of raids and fire belts carried out by enemy aircraft. A number of victims remain under the rubble.

The enemy forces resumed their aggression on the Gaza Strip at dawn, after a hiatus of more than two months, launching a series of intensive air raids and fire belts on several areas in the Strip.

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the resumption of the war on the Gaza Strip, and that its scope will gradually expand in the coming hours.

The resumption of the aggression on the Gaza Strip comes amid fears of a deterioration in the humanitarian situation in the Strip, in light of the ongoing blockade and the cutting off of medical and humanitarian supplies.

Since October 7, 2023, the occupying forces have launched an aggression against the Gaza Strip, resulting in the martyrdom of more than 48,572 citizens, the majority of whom were children and women, and the injury of 112,032 others, while a number of victims remain under the rubble.