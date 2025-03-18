Sheikh Abdullah Al-Razami Affirms Support for Revolution Leader In War Against America, “Israel”

Sheikh Abdullah Aydah Al-Razami affirmed his full support for the Revolution Leader, Sayyed Abdul Malik Badruddin Al-Houthi, and pledged his backing in the current round of the war against America and Israel.

In a message sent to the Leader, Sheikh Al-Razami called for unity and solidarity with the Palestinian people in the face of the challenges confronting the Arab and Islamic nations.

He emphasized the importance of adhering to the path laid out by the Leader, recalling the words of their ancestors, the Ansar, during the Battle of Badr, expressing determination to confront any challenge, no matter how great.

Sheikh Al-Razami highlighted that the people of Yemen have been chosen by God to confront tyrants, affirming that the ultimate goal is a victory for Islam.