Shura Council Praises Yemen’s Support for Palestine, Rejects US Aggression

The Shura Council expressed its pride and admiration for the courageous and steadfast stance of the Revolution Leader, Sayyed Abdul Malik Badruddin Al-Houthi, in supporting the Palestinian people amidst the genocide and starvation war crimes committed by the Zionist entity with direct American backing.

In a statement issued today, the Council praised the honorable public demonstrations in Sana’a and various provinces on the anniversary of the Battle of Badr, reaffirming their unwavering commitment to supporting the Palestinian people and confronting the American enemy.

The Council also rejected the presence of American warships in the Red Sea in support of the Zionist entity.

The Council highlighted that the Yemeni people, through their massive turnout, demonstrated their independent decision-making and complete rejection of violations of Yemeni sovereignty and the targeting of civilians. It also expressed their readiness to respond to American aggression and its allies.

The Shura Council hailed the resilience and determination of the masses, particularly the million-strong crowds that gathered across the Republic, heeding the call of God, His Messenger, and the Revolution Leader to support the oppressed in Gaza, who are deprived of water and food.

The Council affirmed that Yemen’s religious, humanitarian, and moral stance in support of Palestine remains unwavering, aligning with the choices of the Revolution Leader, who has exposed the silence of Arab and Islamic nations regarding the Zionist entity’s crimes in Gaza.

It also blessed the recent missile and drone operations targeting the American aircraft carrier USS Truman and several destroyers, in response to their aggression against Yemen, which resulted in the martyrdom and injury of dozens, mostly women and children.

The Shura Council emphasized that the Yemeni Armed Forces will continue their strategy of imposing a blockade-for-blockade equation against the Zionist entity until it adheres to a ceasefire agreement and allows food and medicine into Gaza.

The Council called on Arab and Islamic nations, as well as freedom-loving people worldwide, to draw lessons from the Battle of Badr and the upcoming International Quds Day, in order to revive the spirit of jihad and Arab-Islamic dignity to restore the honor of the nation, its Prophet, sacred sites, and stolen rights.