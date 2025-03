The US-UK aggression warplanes launched a series of airstrikes targeting several areas in Saada and Hajjah provinces,

According to local sources, the aggression forces targeted the Al-Asayed area in the Al-Safra district, with four airstrikes.

Earlier in the day, the aggression warplanes targeted the Tukhya area in the Majz district, with one strike.

In Hajjah, the aggression targeted the Bahaes area in the Midi district, with one strike.