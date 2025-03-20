Al-Qassam Brigades Bomb Tel Aviv

Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, announced on Thursday that it had bombarded Tel Aviv with a barrage of M90 rockets, in response to the massacres committed by the occupation against civilians in the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli occupation army acknowledged detecting three rockets fired from Gaza toward central occupied Palestine, with air raid sirens sounding in Tel Aviv, Gush Dan, and the surrounding settlements.

Israeli media reported that several sites where rocket fragments had fallen were identified in Rishon LeZion, and that “security forces are working to neutralize them.”

Israeli media reported that air raid sirens were activated as a result of rockets from Gaza in the Gush Dan area, leading to the suspension of flights from Ben Gurion Airport. They reported that “planes are circling without permission to land or take off.”

The Israeli occupation forces did not abide by the ceasefire agreement or complete its second phase, deliberately imposing conditions and pressuring the Palestinian resistance. They renewed their aggression on the Gaza Strip, targeting various areas for days.

The Israeli airstrikes have killed 504 people, including women and children, and injured hundreds more, according to the latest data released by the Civil Defense in Gaza. The death toll remains incomplete due to the ongoing bombardment, with 70 killed in today’s airstrikes.