Hamas: Talks With Mediators Are Ongoing To Stop The Aggression

Hamas spokesman Abdul Latif al-Qanou confirmed that talks are continuing with mediators regarding a cessation of aggression against Gaza, and efforts are underway to compel the Zionist enemy to abide by the agreement and force it to back down from its plan.

In a press statement on Thursday, al-Qanou said, “We are committed to the ceasefire agreement, and we are working with mediators to permanently spare the Palestinian people war and ensure the enemy withdraws from the Gaza Strip.”

Al-Qanou stressed that the siege, starvation, and war of extermination in Gaza require urgent action from the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to save our people from genocide, prevent starvation, and lift the siege.

At dawn on Tuesday, March 18, the enemy resumed its barbaric aggression on the Gaza Strip with dozens of airstrikes, killing more than 700 people and wounding hundreds within hours, most of them children and women.