Agriculture Ministry Condemns US Airstrike On Livestock Farm In Al-Jawf

The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Water Resources condemned the crime committed by the US aggression, which targeted a livestock farm in the Al-Hazm district of Al-Jawf Governorate, resulting in the death of several cattle and sheep.

In a statement obtained by the Yemeni News Agency (Saba), the ministry strongly denounced this criminal act, emphasizing that the targeting of livestock and the deliberate destruction of the agricultural sector and livestock wealth constitute a blatant violation of all international laws and conventions.

The statement highlighted that the aggression, through its systematic targeting of Yemen’s capabilities and the destruction of its infrastructure, aims to increase the suffering of the Yemeni people and harm the national economy.

The ministry called on the international community to condemn this aggression and pressure the U.S. enemy to stop its targeting of food security sources in Yemen.