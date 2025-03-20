Yemeni Community In Germany Condemns US-Israeli Crimes In Yemen, Gaza

The Yemeni community in Germany has strongly condemned the US airstrikes targeting residential areas and civilian infrastructure in the provinces of Sana’a, Hodeidah, Al-Bayda, and Saada.

These attacks have resulted in 53 martyrs and over 100 injured, constituting a blatant violation of international law and humanitarian norms.

In a statement, the Yemeni community described these attacks as horrific collective massacres and full-fledged war crimes, adding to the long list of crimes committed by US and British forces against the Yemeni people. The statement also condemned the deadly blockade imposed by Saudi Arabia and the UAE, which has been ongoing for ten years.

The community criticized the shameful and disgraceful silence of the United Nations and the Security Council in the face of America’s criminal and terrorist behavior, highlighting the failure of these institutions to protect sovereign nations from the aggression of hegemonic powers.

The Yemeni community held former US President Donald Trump and his administration responsible for the tragic crimes in Yemen. It called on the free and honorable people of the world to condemn the U.S.-Israeli crimes committed against both the Yemeni and Palestinian peoples.

The statement urged Arabs, Muslims, and all people of conscience worldwide to reject injustice, support freedom, and send medical and food aid to Gaza. It also called for mass demonstrations and open sit-ins to demand an end to the war on Yemen and to address the atrocities committed by the Israeli occupation in Gaza, which are supported by the US

The statement emphasized that these crimes, widely covered by both local and international media, reveal the true, bloody face of U.S. policies aimed at starving, killing, and annihilating the Yemeni people. It also criticized the UN Security Council for its inability to protect sovereign nations