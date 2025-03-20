95 Martyrs By Zionist Bombing On Gaza Strip Since Dawn

Medical sources announced a short while ago that 95 Palestinian citizens, the majority of whom were children and women, have been killed since dawn on Thursday in the ongoing Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip, which has entered its third consecutive day.

The same sources added that 56 martyrs have been killed since last night as a result of Israeli airstrikes on Khan Yunis and Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

The Israeli forces resumed their aggression on the Gaza Strip at dawn on Tuesday, after a hiatus of more than two months. This resulted in the deaths of more than 400 citizens, the majority of whom were women and children, and hundreds more were injured.

The resumption of the aggression on the Gaza Strip comes amid fears of a deterioration in the humanitarian situation in the Strip, given the ongoing blockade and the cutting off of medical and humanitarian supplies.

Since October 7, 2023, Israeli forces have launched an aggression on the Gaza Strip, resulting in the deaths of more than 48,572 citizens, the majority of whom were children and women, and the injury of 112,032 others. A number of victims remain under the