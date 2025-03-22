Leader of Revolution: America’s announcement of arrival of bew aircraft carrier clear admission of failure, defeat

Leader of the Revolution Sayyed Abdulmalik Badr al-Din al-Houthi on Saturday considered the United States’ request for a replacement aircraft carrier a disastrous failure for America in the context of its successive defeats against Yemen.

In his 20th Ramadan lecture, the Leader of the Revolution pointed to the Yemeni Support Front’s current support for the Palestinian people and its confrontation with the Zionist enemy and its official sponsor, the United States.

He emphasized that Yemen’s targeting of the US aircraft carrier “USS Harry Truman” has made it a burden and a danger to the American enemy and those aboard it, after previously representing a force with which Washington threatened major powers such as China and others.

Sayyed Abdulmalik Badr al-Din al-Houthi explained that Yemen was able to neutralize and remove Truman carrier through repeated attacks, forcing the United States to announce the deployment of another aircraft carrier as a replacement, in a clear admission of failure and defeat.

He pointed out that the United States intimidates others with its aircraft carriers, but in the confrontation with Yemen, they could become a burden.

Al-Houthi explained that the United States would have been satisfied with one aircraft carrier had it not been for its abject failure, its public announcement of this failure, and its efforts to acquire more carriers.