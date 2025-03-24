Justice, Human Rights Ministry condemns the US aggression crimes in capital, Sana’a, Hudaydah, Sa’dah governorates

The Ministry of Justice and Human Rights condemned the terrorist attacks carried out by the US aggression aircraft on Sunday on residential neighborhoods in the capital, Sana’a, and the governorates.

In a statement received by the Yemeni News Agency (Saba), the ministry denounced the aggression attacks targeting the governorates of Al Hudaydah and Sa’dah, and the raid on a residential building in the Asr area in the Ma’in district of the capital, Sana’a.

The raid resulted in the death of one citizen and the injury of 13 others, including children and women, and damaged dozens of neighboring homes, spreading terror and fear among the residents of the safe zone.

The Ministry affirmed that the US aggression constitutes a flagrant violation of the rules and principles of international humanitarian law.

This heinous massacre constitutes a full-fledged war crime and a crime against humanity. It and other massacres reveal the extent of America’s contempt for and disregard for the international system and the principles of international humanitarian law and human rights.

The Ministry considered the US aggression against the Yemeni people a means of diverting attention from the crimes of genocide and forced displacement committed by the Zionist entity in the Gaza Strip.

It indicated that the planned attacks of the US aggression on Yemen are a means of diverting the United Nations’ compass from implementing its humanitarian, moral, legal, and criminal principles towards the most dangerous crimes of the Zionist entity in the Gaza Strip in particular and in the occupied Palestinian territories in general.

The Ministry pointed out that the silence of the United Nations and its humanitarian agencies and organizations gives the aggressor entity the green light to continue committing brutal crimes and its continued disregard for international law, backed by the United States and Britain.

The Ministry of Justice and Human Rights held the United Nations, primarily the Security Council and the Human Rights Council, the countries of the world, and various international and human rights organizations fully responsible for the US aggression against Yemen.

It called on the Security Council to hold an emergency meeting to halt the aggression against Yemen, which requires it to fulfill its duty to implement the rules for protecting civilians from genocide in accordance with relevant international agreements.

The United Nations has failed to implement these rules and protect civilians from genocide and forced displacement in Palestine.

It affirmed Yemen’s right to defend its sovereignty, its people, and its independence and territorial integrity using all available and possible options guaranteed by international agreements, particularly the United Nations Charter.

The Ministry of Justice and Human Rights also affirmed that these crimes will not be subject to a statute of limitations, and that it will continue to monitor all crimes and aggressive violations against Yemen and its people, in preparation for the trial of the entity and its supporters and their prosecution in national and international courts.