Hamas mourns martyr Barhoum, considers hospital attack dangerous escalation in aggression crimes

The Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) mourned Ismail Barhoum, a member of the movement’s political bureau in the Gaza Strip, who was martyred as a result of an Israeli assassination attempt targeting him inside Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis while he was receiving treatment.

In a statement issued Sunday evening, the movement affirmed that targeting Commander Barhoum inside the hospital is a new crime added to the occupation’s record of terrorism, reflecting its disregard for international norms and conventions, and its continued policy of systematic killing against the Palestinian people and their leaders.

It condemned in the strongest terms the crime of bombing the hospital, which represents a dangerous escalation in Israeli war crimes against the Palestinian people and a flagrant violation of all international laws and norms.