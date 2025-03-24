75% of American ships alter their course due to Yemeni strikes

US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz confirmed on Monday that 75% of US shipping traffic that should transit the Red Sea is currently forced to avoid the region and pass through the southern coast of Africa due to strikes carried out by Yemeni armed forces.

Waltz told CBS News that “75% of our US-flagged maritime shipments are forced to pass through the southern coast of Africa instead of the Suez Canal.”

Yemeni Armed Forces spokesman Yahya Saree had previously confirmed “continued support for the oppressed Palestinian people and the prevention of Zionist shipping and those supporting the enemy entity until the aggression stops and the siege on Gaza is lifted.”