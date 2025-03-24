Health Ministry: One Killed And 13 Injured In US Aggression On Capital, Sana’a

The Ministry of Health and Environment announced the martyrdom and injury of 14 citizens due to US airstrikes Sunday evening on the Moeen District in the capital, Sana’a.

In a statement, the ministry confirmed one citizen was killed and 13 others injured as an initial toll from the US aggression on a residential building in the Asr area of Moeen District.

The ministry held the US, the international community, and international organizations responsible for the deliberate targeting of civilian facilities and residential neighborhoods in Yemen.

It considered the attacks on civilians and civilian objects as a completed war crime and a flagrant violation of all international laws and conventions.