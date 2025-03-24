19 Acts Of Resistance Against The Occupation In The West Bank Within 48 Hours

The Palestine Information Center (Mu’ti) documented 19 acts of resistance against Israeli soldiers and settlers in the occupied West Bank over the past 48 hours.

In a press release on Monday, the center said it monitored the detonation of two explosive devices, confrontations with settlers, the throwing of Molotov cocktails, damage to settler vehicles, and 14 confrontations between young protesters and Israeli forces.

The center explained that resistance fighters detonated explosive devices near the town of Ta’nek and the Salem checkpoint in Jenin during operations to confront Israeli forces, which continue their aggression against the city and camp.

As an extension of the resistance and confrontation operations in Jenin, clashes erupted, including the throwing of stones at Israeli forces in the city, camp, and Jalboun.

In Ramallah, young protesters confronted settlers and threw Molotov cocktails at their vehicles, damaging them, near the town of Turmus Ayya and the settlement of Nili.

In this context, clashes erupted between young protesters and Israeli forces in Ni’lin.

According to the center, clashes erupted between young protesters and Israeli forces, including stone-throwing, in Qaryut, Beita, and Beit Furik in the city of Nablus, north of the occupied West Bank.

It was reported that clashes erupted in the Nur Shams refugee camp and the Tulkarm refugee camp, including stone-throwing at Israeli forces.

In the city of Hebron, south of the West Bank, clashes erupted, including stone-throwing at Israeli forces in Beit Ummar and Dura.