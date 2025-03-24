A Settler Was Killed In An Operation Near Occupied Haifa

A settler was killed and others were injured on Monday in a terrorist shooting attack near Yokneam, southeast of Haifa, in northern occupied Palestine.

Israeli Channel 12 reported on Monday that several settlers were injured, some seriously, in the attack.

The Israeli Magen David Adom (MDA) announced the death of one settler as a result of the shooting.

In the details of the attack, the Israeli army said that the perpetrator of the attack near Yokneam ran over a number of settlers at a bus stop and then opened fire on them.