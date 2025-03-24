Ansar Allah Media Condemns The Closure Of Accounts Of Yemeni Institutions & Activists By X Platform

Ansar Allah Media Authority condemned the continued closure of the accounts of Yemeni institutions and activists opposed to American and Zionist policies in the region by the X platform. This action undermines all the false claims made by the platform and its owners regarding respect for freedom of opinion and expression.

The Ansar Allah Media Authority explained in a statement that these hostile measures reflect the platform’s and its administrators’ insistence on a policy of silencing and concealing the truth.

This is due to the significant influence and widespread effectiveness of Yemeni voices on social media platforms, which the entire American media machine has been unable to counter with arguments. Consequently, it found itself forced to close and block these platforms and accounts as a desperate and sole measure.

The Ansar Allah Media Authority emphasized that “these measures reflect the oppressive, dictatorial American reality. They will not conceal American-Zionist crimes against peoples or obscure the truth. On the contrary, they will only increase our resolve to continue and work in the media arena to expose the crimes of the forces of evil and global arrogance by all available means and methods.”

The Authority called on all media professionals and activists in the Yemeni, Arab, and Islamic arenas to continue exposing American and Zionist crimes against our peoples, especially the oppressed Palestinian people.

It called on all institutions, organizations, and free people to condemn these repressive behaviors against Yemeni activists and media institutions, praising all the efforts and free voices working in the media jihad against American-Zionist falsehoods, as part of the sacred duty of jihad with words and stances to support the oppressed and expose the criminals.