New American Aggression Targets Capital, Sana’a, Saada

The American aggression warplanes continue to launch a series of airstrikes on several Yemeni provinces in defense of the Zionist enemy.

On Sunday evening, the US aircraft launched an airstrike on the capital Sana’a, targeting a building in a residential neighborhood in the Asr area of the Moeen district.

The aggression left several dead and wounded, according to local sources.

Moreover, the aggression warplanes resumed its airstrikes on Saada province, launching two on the outskirts of the city of Saada.

On Saturday evening, American aggression aircraft resumed their criminal raids on the provinces of Hodeidah and Marib, reaffirming Washington’s state of confusion by repeatedly bombing previously targeted sites and striking civilian and service facilities, Almasirah net reported,

The American aggression aircraft launched three airstrikes on Hodeidah International Airport and the Al-Mandhar area in the city.

In a related development, American aggression aircraft conducted five airstrikes targeting the Majzar district in Marib

The US aggression in Yemen aims to deter the Yemeni Armed Forces from supporting the Palestinians in Gaza, as they face genocide and a siege carried out by Israeli occupation forces, with full and open support from the United States