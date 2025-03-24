UAE Allocates 80 Million Dirhams To Destabilize Hadhramaut

Media sources revealed that the UAE has allocated 80 million dirhams to incite strife in Hadhramaut Governorate.

The sources indicated the involvement of prominent political figures in this scheme, including a political figure who previously opposed the UAE before being recruited.

According to the sources, the UAE is working through the so-called Southern Transitional Council to fuel divisions among the people of Hadhramaut, using this as a tool to effect changes in the leadership of the Hadhramaut Tribal Alliance, with the aim of ousting Sheikh Amr bin Habrish, who has strongly opposed the UAE’s plans in the governorate.

The sources confirmed that these moves aim to reshape the political landscape in Hadhramaut to serve the UAE’s agenda, warning of the repercussions of these interventions on the stability of the governorate and its social fabric.