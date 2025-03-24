US Aggression targets Saada With Two Airstrikes

As the US-led aggression on Yemen continues, US warplanes targeted Saada province, northern Yemen with multiple airstrikes on Sunday evening.

A local official in the province told the Yemeni News Agency (Saba) that the US aggression launched an airstrike on Sahar district and an airstrike on Saqin district.

Yesterday, the American aggression launched two airstrikes on the vicinity of Saada City in northern Yemen, along with two airstrikes on the Sahar and Kitaf districts.