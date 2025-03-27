Armed Forces Targeted Enemy Entity With Two Ballistic Missiles & Carried out A Joint Operation On Enemy Vessels In The Red Sea

Triumphing of the oppressed Palestinian people and in support of their striving resistance, the missile force targeted Ben Gurion Airport in the occupied area of Yafa with a “Dhu al-Fiqar” ballistic missile, and a military target south of occupied Yaffa with a Palestine 2 hypersonic ballistic missile.

The operation successfully achieved its objective.

In retaliation to the ongoing US aggression against our country, the missile , UAV, and the naval forces carried out a joint military operation targeting enemy warships in the Red Sea, led by the US aircraft carrier Truman, with a number of ballistic and cruise missiles and drones.

The results of the confrontation and counter-attack operations over the last few days included the thwarting of the enemy’s attempts to advance its warships toward the southern Red Sea region and the thwarting of all its attempts to expand its aggression against our country through raids and shelling from the sea.

The Yemeni Armed Forces affirm that the American aggression will only increase the Yemenis’ steadfastness and resilience, and that the confrontations over the last few days were only the beginning of what will be a gradual expansion of defensive operations in the coming days.

The enemy will witness more of the strength, resilience, determination, and faith of Yemeni people.

We will persist to prevent Israeli navigation in the Red and Arabian Seas, and we will continue to support and stand by our steadfast, oppressed people in Gaza until the aggression against them stops and the siege is lifted.