In Quds Day, Sayyed Abdul-Malik Reaffirms Yemen’s Unwavering Support For Palestine

Leader of the Yemeni revolution, Sayyed Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi, delivered a powerful speech reaffirming unwavering support for the Palestinian people and calling on the Muslim world to take a firm stand against Israeli and American aggression.

In his address, Sayyed Abdul-Malik extended his greetings to the Palestinian people, praising their steadfastness in defending Al-Aqsa Mosque and their ongoing resistance in Gaza, the West Bank.

He honored historic leaders who played a crucial role in the resistance, notably mentioning the martyr of Islam, humanity, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and the martyr of Al-Aqsa, Palestine, Ismail Haniyeh. He stated that their commitment and sacrifices had a profound impact on the battlefield and strengthened the spirit of resistance.

Sayyed Abdul-Malik also mentioned former Iranian President Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi, describing him as a model of sincerity and dedication to the Palestinian cause, embodying Iran’s unwavering stance in action.

Highlighting the dire situation in Palestine, he accused the Israeli regime, with American support, of seeking to eliminate the Palestinian cause through forced displacement, genocide, destruction, and starvation. He warned that Israel’s expansionist ambitions would not stop at Palestine and called on Arab nations to take a historic stand to prevent further displacement and reject normalization with Israel.

He stressed that Israel could not succeed in its plans without Arab complicity, warning that if Palestinians were expelled, neighboring Arab countries would be next.

He urged the Muslim world to act with determination and trust in Allah to counter Zionist expansion and provide full support to Palestinian fighters.

Addressing psychological warfare, Sayyed Abdul-Malik called on Muslims to resist despair, remain steadfast in their belief in Israel’s eventual demise. He reiterated Yemen’s firm commitment to Palestine, both officially, popularly, asserting that his country had taken comprehensive steps to support the resistance.

Despite facing US aggression, Sayyed Abdul-Malik vowed that Yemen would continue its support for Palestine on all fronts, describing the fight against Israeli, American oppression as the greatest jihad of this era.

He questioned the Muslim world’s silence, urging immediate action, and condemned Israel’s ongoing violations of the ceasefire agreement, blaming the US for its failure as a guarantor.

In conclusion, Sayyed Abdul-Malik reaffirmed Yemen’s principled and humanitarian commitment to Palestine, emphasizing that their stance was rooted in faith, trust in Allah, and an unwavering belief in ultimate victory.

In earlier speech addressing the recent escalation of American aggression against Yemen, Sayyed Abdul-malik emphasized the unwavering resilience of the Yemeni people in the face of American attacks and reiterated Yemen’s steadfast support for the Palestinian cause.

Sayyed Abdul-Malik stated that the Yemeni people have stood firm and effectively against the American aggression and will continue to support the Palestinian people.