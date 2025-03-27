New Militias In Hadhramaut With Saudi Support

Saudi-Emirati conflict over the division of the occupied southern regions and the plunder of their resources continues.

According to media sources, Saudi Arabia approved a plan on Wednesday to form regional militias and factions specific to Hadhramaut.

This comes as part of arrangements for the secession of the most important oil-province in eastern Yemen.

Media sources reported that, according to sources close to the leader of the so-called Tribal Alliance, Amr bin Habrish, the commander of the joint forces of the coalition, Fahd bin Hamad al-Salman, agreed with bin Habrish during a previous meeting on his plan for a large-scale recruitment operation.

The plan, which was delivered to bin Habrish, according to the sources, includes recruiting thousands of tribesmen from the Hadhramaut Valley and Desert to train them in Saudi Arabia and redeploy them to the so-called security and army forces as an alternative to the current militias affiliated with the Islah and Transitional Councils.

Saudi media confirmed that the meeting discussed ways to empower the people of Hadhramaut to defend and secure the oil-producing province.

The meeting came a few days after a similar meeting between Bin Habrish and Khalid bin Salman, the Minister of Defense and the top official in charge of the Yemeni file.

According to media sources, the plan to separate Hadhramaut and grant it autonomy was approved during the meeting.

The assistant editor-in-chief of the official Saudi newspaper Okaz confirmed his country’s intention to make new arrangements for Hadhramaut, the largest governorate in Yemen.

Saudi Arabia’s actions in the governorate are taking place independently of the Yemeni forces loyal to it, including the so-called Presidential Council, which is engaged in a struggle to control its oil resources.