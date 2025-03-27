Hamas Spokesman Abdel Latif Al-Qanou Martyred In Northern Gaza

Hamas spokesman Abdel Latif al-Qanou was martyred early Thursday morning as a result of an Israeli missile attack that targeted his displacement tent in Jabalia al-Balad, north of the Gaza Strip.

According to Quds Press Agency, al-Qanou confirmed in his latest statement, Wednesday evening, that contacts are still ongoing with Egyptian and Qatari mediators regarding the implementation of the ceasefire agreement, noting that the implementation of the first phase has been stalled due to the enemy’s refusal to release the eighth batch of Palestinian prisoners.

He stated that any new ideas are open to discussion, provided they guarantee the enemy’s full commitment to the terms of the agreement signed under Egyptian and Qatari sponsorship.