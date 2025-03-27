Eight Palestinians Martyred, Raids Continue In Gaza Strip

Smoke and flames billow after Israeli forces struck a high-rise tower in Gaza City, October 7, 2023. Palestinian militants have begun a “war” against Israel which they infiltrated by air, sea and land from the blockaded Gaza Strip, Israeli officials said, a major escalation in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Photo by Ali Hamad apaimages

Zionist enemy army continued its aggression against the Gaza Strip for the ninth consecutive day on Wednesday, committing further bloody massacres against civilians, leaving dozens dead, wounded, and missing, as well as massive destruction to infrastructure.

The army targeted health and medical centers, amid shameful Arab and international silence.

At dawn today, the enemy committed a massacre against the al-Najjar family in Jabalia al-Balad, north of the Gaza Strip, killing at least eight people, including five children, and wounding several others.

The enemy army also blew up residential buildings in the northern areas of the city of Beit Lahia, north of the Strip, at dawn, while enemy aircraft launched a violent raid on the town of Beit Lahia.

The enemy army also carried out bombing operations against residential buildings in the village of Umm al-Nasr, north of Gaza, coinciding with heavy gunfire from occupation forces stationed in the buffer zone.

In Rafah, enemy forces blew up several houses in the Sultan neighborhood, and quadcopters fired at the vicinity of Al-Najma Roundabout in the center of Rafah, while Israeli warplanes launched an airstrike west of the city.

For the third consecutive day, the fate of nine Palestinian Red Crescent crew members remains unknown after they were besieged and targeted by enemy forces in the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

The Ministry of Health in Gaza reported that the death toll and injuries since March 18 has reached 730 martyrs and 1,367 wounded.