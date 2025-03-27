UNRWA: Gaza Is Without Food, Water, & Medicine since March 2nd

The Director of Media and Communications at the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), Juliette Touma, revealed that the Gaza Strip has been without food, water, or medicine since the beginning of March, due to the closure of crossings and the tightening of the blockade.

Touma said during a press conference in Brussels on Thursday that “since March 2, no food, water, medicine, or commercial supplies have been allowed into Gaza, due to the ongoing ban imposed by the Zionist authorities.”

Touma noted that “this is the longest period of interruption since the beginning of the Zionist war.”

Touma emphasized that “every day without any supplies means that children go to bed hungry.”

On the dawn of March 18, the enemy resumed its genocide in the Gaza Strip, reneging on the ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement concluded on January 19.

This was followed by the announcement of the commencement of ground operations in the Strip, as if to return matters to square one.