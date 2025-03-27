US Aggression launches Airstrikes On Capital, Sana’a, Nearby Regions

The American aggression launched a series of airstrikes on the capital, Sana’a, and Sana’a Governorate on Wednesday evening.

Local sources stated that the American aggression targeted the Dailami Air Base north of the capital with two airstrikes.

They also pointed out that the American aggression targeted the Al-Khadem and Al-Jumayma areas in Bani Hushaysh district with five airstrikes.

Moreover, the aggression aircraft launched eight airstrikes on the Jarban area in Sanhan district, Sana’a Governorate, according to the source.