Dhamar Launches Summer Course Activities Across All Districts

The summer course activities were launched today in Dhamar governorate across all districts.

During the inauguration, Hadi Ammar Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education emphasized the importance of the summer and cultural courses in open and model schools. He noted that these courses make good use of the holiday to teach students the sciences of the Qur’an and develop their abilities in various scientific and cultural fields.

Ammar noted the positive impact of the summer courses on students who participated last year, and the negative effects on those who did not attend.

He stated, “We feel the importance of the summer courses through the discomfort of the enemy, whether the Americans, the British, their tools in the region, or even the mercenaries. We can also see the positive impact of these courses through the students who joined the summer schools last year, and we can also observe the negative effect on those young people who did not join the summer centers.”

He emphasized the need for collective cooperation to ensure the success of summer courses, which aim to protect youth, teach beneficial knowledge, promote good behavior, and engage in cultural, sports, and awareness activities that strengthen faith-based identity.

Mahmoud Al-Jabin, Deputy Governor of Dhamar, stressed the importance of raising awareness about the summer schools’ goal of teaching the Qur’an, proper recitation, and cultural knowledge linked to it.

He added that these courses aim to preserve the authentic Islamic identity, uphold Islamic values, and connect youth to the Prophet as a role model, embodying the morals of the Qur’an.