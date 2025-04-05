Sayyed Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi Issues Stern Warnings to Arab Regimes, Neighboring African States

The leader of Yemeni revolution, Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi issued a grave warning to Arab governments and neighboring African states against complicity in what he termed “America’s aggression against Yemen in service of “Israel”.”

In a televised speech on Friday, Sayyed Abdul-Malik addressed the Arab regimes and neighboring countries: “We do not wait or expect any supportive position for us as a Yemeni Arab Muslim people, as you have abandoned the Palestinian people.”

“The American aggression against our nation represents a flagrant and unjust assault that deliberately targets civilian infrastructure – an aggression conducted in full partnership with the Israeli enemy. Any form of collaboration with the Americans, whether through, (permitting attacks from your territories, providing financial assistance, offering logistical support, sharing intelligence) constitutes direct participation in and endorsement of the Israeli enemy’s war machine, ” Sayyed Abdul-Malik said.

Sayyed Abdulmalik al-Houthi cautioned all Arab regimes and African nations bordering Yemen against involvement with the United States, emphasizing: “The American aggressor attacks our nation solely to bolster the Israeli enemy. This battle remains fundamentally between us and the Zionist entity – we advise all neighboring states to avoid complicity in this unjust war.”

He reaffirmed that “Yemen’s battle with America and Israel is for the sake of Palestine – to prevent the displacement of its people and pressure to stopping the genocide against them,” emphasizing that “any cooperation with America in its aggression against Yemen in any form is support for the Israeli enemy.”

He added: “You’ve already carried enough shame and disgrace, a burden that will last for generations, and you will bear it on the Day of Judgment for turning your back on the Palestinian people. So, cease your harm and betrayal towards us, and simply watch the atrocities being committed against the Yemeni people.”

He added: “Throughout all past stages, our only wish remains that the Arabs would leave us alone and allow us to engage in direct confrontation with the American and Israeli enemy.”

American Aggression on Yemen Has Failed to Achieve Its Objectives

Sayyed Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi confirmed that “the American aggression against Yemen has failed to achieve its objectives , whether it’s targeting Yemen’s leadership, halting Yemeni operations, or safeguarding Israeli navigation in the Red Sea.”

“Despite the escalating intensity of the American aggression, with daily sorties sometimes exceeding ninety raids using advanced bombers from Indian Ocean bases, it has completely failed . These attacks have failed to weaken our military capabilities and will never accomplish their malicious goals: neither the so-called ‘elimination of our leadership’ nor the subjugation of Yemen’s free people.”

He noted that “aerial bombardment and intensive targeting of the country is not new – the Americans themselves led aggression against our country for eight years.”

The leader pointed out that “recently, the Americans have relied on stealth aircraft and bombers from bases other than the Truman,” adding that “the USS Truman aircraft carrier is in continuous retreat, fleeing to the far northern Red Sea.”

He also noted that “operations targeting naval vessels continue with high effectiveness.”

Sayyed Al-Houthi affirmed that “military operations against the Israeli enemy continue, and the Israeli enemy has completely ceased navigation through the Red Sea, Bab al-Mandab, Gulf of Aden, and Arabian Sea.”

“We are in a strong, advanced position. The US admits its failure—and the facts confirm it,” Sayyed Abdul-Malik stated.