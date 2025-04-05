Pentagon : We Did Not Succeed In Destroying The Huge Arsenal Of The Yemeni Armed Forces

Pentagon officials admitted on Friday that the success in destroying the Yemeni armed forces’ massive arsenal of missiles, drones, and bombers has not been significant.

The New York Times quoted three congressional and allied officials as saying, “The Yemeni armed forces have reinforced many of their hideouts and other target sites, thwarting the Americans’ ability to disrupt the missile attacks.”

The New York Times noted that the Pentagon has used up $200 million worth of munitions in just three weeks of airstrikes on the Yemeni armed forces, in addition to the operational and personnel costs of deploying two aircraft carriers, additional bombers, fighter jets, and Patriot and THAAD air defense systems. The total cost could exceed $1 billion by next week.