Israeli Enemy Forces Suppress Pro-Gaza Student March At Al-Quds University

Israeli occupation forces on Tuesday suppressed a pro-Gaza student march at Al-Quds University in Abu Dis, in occupied Jerusalem, firing teargas and sound bombs towards students, according to local sources.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society reported that around 23 students suffered from suffocation due to inhaling the tear gas.

Eyewitnesses told the Palestinian ‘Safa’ agency that the occupation forces stormed the Abu Dis University building while a solidarity march with Gaza residents was being held.

The witnesses added that the occupation forces fired teargas and sound bombs heavily inside the campus, forcefully evacuated the students, and arrested one female student after detaining her for a while before releasing her later.”