Dozens Of Martyrs & Intensified Raids On The 22nd Day Of The Resumption Of Aggression

Israeli warplanes continued their bombardment of various areas in the Gaza Strip, killing and wounding dozens of Palestinians on the 22nd day of the resumption of hostilities.

Palestinian media outlets, citing Palestinian medical sources, reported that approximately sixty citizens were killed in the past 24 hours, with the central region, particularly Deir al-Balah, witnessing a series of violent airstrikes.

The media reported that at least nine Palestinian citizens were killed in an Israeli airstrike on the Sabah family home west of Deir al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip.

Six Palestinian citizens from the Ghurab family were killed in a previous bombing of Deir al-Balah, in addition to three citizens from the Salman family and three others from the Abed family in various parts of the city.

In Gaza and the north, four Palestinian citizens were killed when Israeli warplanes targeted a group of citizens in the courtyard of the Al-Safina building northwest of Gaza City.

Captain Abdel Nasser Khadra, a former player for the Al-Ahly Palestinian Club, was killed in an airstrike targeting a gathering of citizens on Al-Nasr Street west of Gaza City.

Six civilians were also killed, including several others wounded, when Israeli warplanes bombed the Ayesh family home near the Shadi Habub Mosque in the Beit Lahia project in the northern Gaza Strip.

In the southern Gaza Strip, the Israeli enemy renewed its artillery and air strikes and demolished homes in the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli army continued to destroy homes near the Morag axis between the cities of Rafah and Khan Yunis.

Six citizens were killed in an Israeli bombardment of a food distribution center on Fifth Street, northwest of Khan Yunis. Two were killed from the Abu Mohsen family in Rafah near an internet hotspot.

Journalist Ahmed Mansour succumbed to his injuries as a result of the bombing that targeted a journalists’ tent near the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, yesterday.