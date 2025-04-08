Israeli Forces Arrested 35 Palestinians In The West Bank

Israeli enemy forces continue to carry out arrests of Palestinian citizens in the West Bank, as part of their comprehensive aggression against the Palestinian people and systematic collective revenge operations.

Since yesterday evening and until Tuesday morning, they launched a large-scale arrest campaign targeting at least (35) citizens from the West Bank.

Palestinian sources reported that among those arrested were hostages taken to pressure a family member to surrender, in addition to former prisoners.

The WAFA News Agency indicated that the arrests were concentrated in the Tubas Governorate, with the rest distributed among the governorates of Bethlehem, Hebron, Ramallah, and Nablus.

Meanwhile, the Israeli enemy has continued its invasion of the Jenin and Tulkarm governorates for about two months, accompanied by ongoing arrests and field investigations that have targeted hundreds of Palestinian citizens.

The arrests are accompanied by systematic field investigations, in addition to the detention of citizens as hostages, the conversion of homes into military barracks, and the deliberate destruction of infrastructure.

It is worth noting that the Israeli enemy forces are carrying out systematic arrest operations, as one of their most prominent established policies, which escalated to an unprecedented level after October 7, 2023.