Three Palestinians Killed In Israeli Shelling Of House In Deir Al-Balah

Three Palestinian citizens were killed this Monday evening after Israeli warplanes bombed a house in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza City.

Sixteen citizens were killed and others injured this afternoon in Israeli shelling of various areas of the Gaza Strip, according to the Palestinian News Agency (WAFA).

Since October 7, 2023, Israeli forces have launched an aggression on the Gaza Strip, killing 50,752 citizens, the majority of whom were children and women, and wounding 115,475 others, according to a preliminary toll. A number of victims remain under the rubble and in the streets, with ambulance and rescue crews unable to reach them.