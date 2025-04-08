Demonstration In UN Headquarters Demanding An End For “Genocide” In Gaza

Hundreds of activists demonstrated in the United States in front of the United Nations building in New York, condemning the occupation’s aggression in the Gaza Strip and demanding that the Security Council and the General Assembly intervene to stop the genocide and allow the return of civilians to their homes.

In the same context, activists demonstrated in front of Blair House in Washington, D.C., where Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is visiting the United States.

They protested the crimes committed by his army against innocent people in the Gaza Strip.

They held up banners condemning the continued Israeli crimes and the bombing of homes and tents in the Gaza Strip.

The demonstrations spread across American cities as part of a “global movement” calling for an end to the aggression in the Gaza Strip, an end to the “genocide,” and the release of all students who support Palestinian rights from American detention centers.