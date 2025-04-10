Sayyed Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi: US Aggression Is Unsuccessful And Will Not Weaken Yemen

Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi said on Thursday that “the American aggression will not succeed in breaking the will of Yemeni people, because the morale and faith spirit of our people is firm and will not be broken by bombs.”

In a new speech addressing the latest developments in Palestine and the region, Sayyed Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi indicated that the United States’ targeting of civilian objects in Yemen, including water tanks and health facilities, reflects its failure to weaken military capabilities.

In a related context, Sayyed Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi emphasized the continued effectiveness of the Yemeni position in supporting the Palestinian people, asserting that “the American aggression and the recent escalation are evidence of the extent of Yemen’s influence over the Israeli enemy.” He added that “the Yemeni position impacts the occupation economically, security-wise, and militarily, which has worried the Americans, who have failed to secure maritime navigation or halt Yemeni missile attacks.”

Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi asserted that the Israeli enemy is committing genocide against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, amid American complicity and absolute support for its crimes.

Sayyed Abdul-Malik said, “The proposed agreement for a prisoner exchange and a cessation of aggression would have ensured the release of Israeli prisoners without the need to commit genocidal massacres against Palestinian civilians. However, the Zionist enemy, led by Netanyahu, rejected this and insisted on continuing its killing, starvation, and destruction.”

He added that the occupation is seeking to seize the prisoners’ issue from the Palestinian resistance by force, noting that “the Israeli proposal outside the framework of the agreement reflects extreme tyranny and intransigence and expresses an arrogant criminal mentality.”

Sayyed Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi touched on the occupation’s plan to displace Palestinians from the West Bank, stressing that the displacement is taking place in a studied and gradual manner, as happened in Jenin and Tulkarm and now in Balata camp.

He pointed out that “the United States publicly adopts this approach, and this was evident in the statement of US President Donald Trump, who described Gaza as the ‘land of freedom’ after the displacement of its residents,” describing this characterization as absurd and contrary to reason and reality.

Sayyed Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi criticized the occupation’s decision to close UNRWA schools in Jerusalem, considering it “a hostile step aimed at depriving the Palestinian people of their most basic rights, including education.”

Sayyed Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi emphasized that the Israeli enemy does not seek true peace but rather to completely liquidate the Palestinian issue. He said, “The settlement option has failed, and the option of surrender brings no benefit, neither to the Palestinian people nor to the entire nation.”

Sayyed Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi considered that the Israeli occupation constitutes an existential threat to security and peace in the region and the world, accusing the Americans of complete complicity and support of the aggression.

He pointed out that “the Israeli occupation is exploiting Syrian and Iraqi airspace to achieve its expansionist ambitions toward the Euphrates River and is preventing the Iraqi army from using air defense systems against Israeli aircraft.”