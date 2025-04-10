Al-Houthi: US Threats To Yemen’s Ports Are Arrogant ,& We Will Take Similar Measures

Supreme Political Council member Mohammed Ali al-Houthi advised the American enemy not to persist in its crimes against the Yemeni people.

Al-Houthi said in a post on the “X” platform that the threat to Yemen’s ports is an American persistence in its siege of besieged Yemen and its arrogance, aimed at further starving the country, stopping its support for Gaza and refusing to starve it.

He added, “If America does so, it may take similar measures, and we advise against doing so.”